Manappuram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd and PVR Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2020.

Manappuram Finance Ltd tumbled 9.26% to Rs 165.1 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 7.37% to Rs 420.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd crashed 6.53% to Rs 199.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd dropped 6.29% to Rs 239.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53565 shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd pared 5.40% to Rs 1075.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84605 shares in the past one month.

