Multiplex operators spurt after Govt allows opening cinemas with 50% capacity

Shares of multiplex operators rose by 6.95% to 8.08%, following the government's guideline permitting opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50% of their seating capacity from 15 October.

Shares of PVR (up 8.08%) and Inox Leisure (up 6.95%) rallied.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines on 30 September, for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In these guidelines, which come into effect from 1 October 2020, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50% of their seating capacity, for which, standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) welcomed the government's decision and said that cinemas are committed to ensure a safe, secure and a hygienic cinema going experience for the people.

