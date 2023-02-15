Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 154.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 87.67% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 154.43% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 87.67% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.272.19-903.70-68.952.10-0.331.72-0.782.010.79

