Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 154.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Sales decline 87.67% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 154.43% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 87.67% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.272.19 -88 OPM %-903.70-68.95 -PBDT2.10-0.33 LP PBT1.72-0.78 LP NP2.010.79 154

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

