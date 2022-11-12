Hind Commerce standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Hind Commerce declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.44 -100 OPM %020.45 -PBDT0.070.16 -56 PBT0.070.16 -56 NP0.050.16 -69
