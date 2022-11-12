Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 44.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 44.59% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.7433.128.1512.322.444.632.074.211.743.14

