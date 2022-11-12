JUST IN
Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 44.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 44.59% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.7433.12 -16 OPM %8.1512.32 -PBDT2.444.63 -47 PBT2.074.21 -51 NP1.743.14 -45

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

