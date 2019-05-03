Hindalco Inds allots equity shares under ESOS

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco sells Kollur plant to Mundhra Alufoil
Hindalco Industries slips as operations at Muri plant suspended temporarily
Hindalco Industries net profit falls to Rs 247 cr in Q3 on high input cost
Hindalco shares fall 3% as Alumina plant shuts
Hindalco Industries firms up after Q3 results
-
Of face value Re 1/- eachHindalco Industries announced the Committee of Directors vide their resolution passed on 03 May 2019 has allotted 16,770 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/ - each to the optionees as detailed in the resolution, pursuant to the exercise of the options granted to the employees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU