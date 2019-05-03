JUST IN
Hindalco Inds allots equity shares under ESOS

Of face value Re 1/- each

Hindalco Industries announced the Committee of Directors vide their resolution passed on 03 May 2019 has allotted 16,770 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/ - each to the optionees as detailed in the resolution, pursuant to the exercise of the options granted to the employees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 16:43 IST

