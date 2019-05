Change of name of Aspire Horne Finance Corporation (AHFCL)

To Motilal Finance Limited

Aspire Finance Corporation Limited (AHFCL), of the company announced that the company had proposed to change its name from "AHFCL" to "Motilal Finance Limited" or any other name containing words "Motilal Oswal", subject to regulatory approvals and approval of the Members of AHFCL at the Meeting. AHFCL further announced that the company has received No objection Letter (NoL) dated 01 May 2019 from (NHB) for proposed change of name. AHFCL will now proceed with filing application with of Companies (ROC) for proposed change of name.

