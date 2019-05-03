Change of name of Aspire Horne Finance Corporation (AHFCL)

To Motilal Oswal Horne Finance LimitedAspire Horne Finance Corporation Limited (AHFCL), material subsidiary of the company announced that the company had proposed to change its name from "AHFCL" to "Motilal Oswal Horne Finance Limited" or any other name containing words "Motilal Oswal", subject to regulatory approvals and approval of the Members of AHFCL at the General Meeting. AHFCL further announced that the company has received No objection Letter (NoL) dated 01 May 2019 from National Housing Bank (NHB) for proposed change of name. AHFCL will now proceed with filing application with Registrar of Companies (ROC) for proposed change of name.
