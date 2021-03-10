Hindalco Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.65, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 141.4% in last one year as compared to a 45.07% rally in NIFTY and a 91.35% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 332.65, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 15172.1. The Sensex is at 51278.54, up 0.5%.Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 12.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3802.7, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 334.5, down 0.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 88.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

