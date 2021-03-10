Jubilant Foodworks Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 2989, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.89% in last one year as compared to a 45.07% rally in NIFTY and a 18.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2989, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 15172.1. The Sensex is at 51278.54, up 0.5%.Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has gained around 7.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33215.85, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3001, down 0.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 239.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

