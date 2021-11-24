Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.04%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 454.9, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.58% in last one year as compared to a 36.83% gain in NIFTY and a 100.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 454.9, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17593.65. The Sensex is at 58909.42, up 0.42%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 3.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5600.4, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 453.55, up 0.71% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 103.58% in last one year as compared to a 36.83% gain in NIFTY and a 100.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 29.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

