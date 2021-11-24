Ujaas Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, SORIL Infra Resources Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 November 2021.

Ujaas Energy Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 3.54 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 37.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd soared 16.02% to Rs 566.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd spiked 14.78% to Rs 314.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25860 shares in the past one month.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd exploded 14.63% to Rs 114.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5862 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd jumped 13.96% to Rs 1703.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

