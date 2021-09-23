Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.86%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 471.6, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 196.42% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% gain in NIFTY and a 164.42% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 471.6, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59761.68, up 1.42%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 12.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5524.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 472.85, up 2.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 54.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

