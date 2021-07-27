Hindalco Industries Ltd Spikes 2.35%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.28%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 8.88% over last one month compared to 5.61% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 2.35% today to trade at Rs 409.35. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.28% to quote at 19753.1. The index is up 5.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.63% and JSW Steel Ltd added 1.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 159.96 % over last one year compared to the 39.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 8.88% over last one month compared to 5.61% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45938 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 428.3 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 154.4 on 24 Jul 2020.

