Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 487.9, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% slide in NIFTY and a 18.99% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 487.9, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 17888. The Sensex is at 60080.58, down 0.06%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 5.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6741.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 487.8, up 1.95% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is down 2.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% slide in NIFTY and a 18.99% slide in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 21.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)