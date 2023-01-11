Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 0.65%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 124.05, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% fall in NIFTY and a 18.99% fall in the Nifty Media.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.05, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 17897.7. The Sensex is at 60105.94, down 0.02%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 7.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6741.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.55, up 0.52% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 34.69 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

