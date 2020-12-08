Hinduja Global Solutions gets included in UK's G-Cloud Framework

-
Hinduja Global Solutions announced that the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) has awarded the company approval to supply cloud and digital workforce solutions on the G-Cloud 12 Framework, including cloud and automation services to enable the cognitive contact centre.
The CCS brings together policy, advice and direct buying capabilities for public sector agencies who need secure, cloud-first business solutions while saving money for the taxpayer.
The CCS is an executive agency sponsored by the Cabinet Office.
