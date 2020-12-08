Indoco wins orders worth Rs 140 cr for Allopurinol Tablets in Germany

-
Indoco Remedies announced that it won major tenders worth Rs. 140 crore in Germany, including the AOK for Allopurinol Tablets.
The revenue expected from this business is Rs. 70 crore per annum. The supplies to Germany will begin from January 2021 and continue till end of 2022.
API consumption will be approx. 100 metric tons per year for this supply.
Indoco manufactures Allopurinol API at its new API manufacturing site at Patalganga. The new API site has a capacity to manufacture 25 tons of Allopurinol per month or 300 tons annually.
