Hinduja Global Solutions to undertake review of business portfolio

Hinduja Global Solutions announced that keeping in view the changing market dynamics and the opportunities to unlock value in all the divisions, the Board of HGS has asked for a review of HGS' existing portfolio of businesses (in consultation with external consultants, if required).

The Board and management of HGS is very conscious of the need to enhance the profitability and value of all business divisions of the Company. Accordingly, HGS divested its India domestic business in January 2020.

This review could result in changes in HGS' corporate structure and initiation of mergers, acquisitions and/or divestments where required.

The outcome of the review exercise shall be placed before the Board to determine the next course of action best suited for the interest of the stakeholders.

