Spandana Sphoorty approves issue of NCDs up to Rs 25 cr

Spandana Sphoorty Financial announced that the management committee of the board of directors of the company on 05 September 2020 has approved the issuance of 250 rated, listed, secured, senior, redeemable, transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") having a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating upto an amount of Rs. 25 crore on a Private Placement basis.

