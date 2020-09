With effect from 04 September 2020

RattanIndia Infrastructure has appointed Rajiv Rattan, a Promoter and part of the Promoter Group, earlier a nonexecutive Director and non-executive Chairman, as an Executive Director & Executive Chairman of the Company for a period of five years with immediate effect i.e. from 04 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)