IndusInd Bank allots 1.51 crore equity shares on preferential basis

IndusInd Bank has allotted 1,51,17,477 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 524 per equity share, on preferential basis, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 792.15 crore.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from the present level of Rs 741,19,58,060 (divided into 74,11,95,806 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 756,31,32,830 (divided into 75,63,13,283 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

