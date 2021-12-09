Hinduja Global Solutions unveils new brand identity

-
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) today unveiled a new brand identity for its ongoing evolution into a digital-led, people-driven organization that is transforming customer experiences (CX).
Building on its legacy of making clients more competitive, HGS serves as the preferred CX and business process transformation partner for some of the world's largest brands.
HGS has renewed its vision and mission as it evolves as a comprehensive digital and CX services partner and employer of choice for roles critical to transformation - digital professionals, data analysts, automation experts, and CX ambassadors.
Vision: Be the world's leading expert in transforming customer experiences for the most admired brands.
HGS will leverage its experience handling billions of interactions every year to keep pace with rapidly rising expectations in the digital CX economy.
Mission: Innovate, optimize, and grow our clients' businesses with the perfect balance of people and technology.
