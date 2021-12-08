TCS recognized as UK Superbrand for 7th consecutive year

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a UK Superbrand for the seventh consecutive year.

The recognition acknowledges the company's exceptional business growth, its position as the top strategic IT player by revenue in the UK, its number one ranking in customer satisfaction, and its community initiatives.

Superbrands is an annual survey that recognises the most successful brands in the world based on their brand reputation, business performance, employee and customer satisfaction, and commitment to corporate social responsibility. The 'Superbrand' status is awarded by an independent expert council, business executives and consumers voting to reveal which company is admired the most in each geographical region.

