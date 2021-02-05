Hindustan Aeronautics and Rolls Royce expand partnership

To establish authorized maintenance centre for Adour Mk 871

Hindustan Aeronautics and Rolls Royce have agreed to expand their parftership in India for collaboration in two significant areas expanding the supply chain for both Civil and Defence Aerospace and establishing an authorized maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers. Through these new collaborations, the two companies will build on their rich partnership of over 60 years. wherein Rolls-Royce engines have been 'Made in India' and supported by HAL. under license from Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce and HAL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an Authorized Maintenance Centre for Adour Mk871 at HAL to support international military customers and operators. HAL already has the capabilities and capacity to support a larger customer base, with over 30 years' experience in MRO ofthe Adour engines in India, under license from Rolls-Royce.

The two companies have also signed a 'Letter of Intent' (Lol) to work towards making Adour Mk871 engine parts in India for several international customers. In addition, HAL has recently been awarded new business with Rolls-Royce to supply forgings including shrouds, cases and seals for Rolls-Royce's Trent family of engines and for the Pearl 15 engines. These parts would be manufactured at HAL's Foundry and Forge Division at its state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru.

