Cipla launches Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5mg

Cipla has launched Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5mg. The product was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) based on a New Drug Application (NDA) submitted under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot contains 22.5 mg of leuprolide acetate for 3-month administration given as a single dose injection.

It is supplied as lyophilized microspheres in a single dose vial as a kit with a prefilled syringe containing 2mL 0.8% mannitol solution and an easy-to-use MIXJECT transfer device for a single dose injection.

It is indicated for palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

The active ingredient, route of administration, dosage form and strength are the same as LUPRON DEPOT 22.5 mg strength, from Abbvie. According to IQVIA, LUPRON DEPOT 22.5mg had US sales of approximately $197M for the 12-month period ending September 2022.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 09:02 IST

