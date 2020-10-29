Hindustan Aeronautics engages Tech Mahindra to modernise ERP system

Hindustan Aeronautics and Tech Mahindra signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore recently in Bengaluru for implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to support HAL's 'Project Parivartan'.

The 'Project Parivartan' is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralized ERP, says R Madhavan, CMD, HAL. The exercise will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally, he adds.

Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP System as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardize its business processes across the organization.

As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement 'Project Parivartan' over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crore. Tech Mahindra will transform the distributed application to a centralized application, for all the 20 divisions and R&D Centers of HAL based on a business transformation engineering process. This includes centralized ERP Turnkey Solution to meet HAL's business requirements with implementation of SRM, CRM along with select non-ERP applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)