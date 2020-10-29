L&T Construction secures mega order from National High-Speed Rail Corporation

Order valued in excess of Rs 7000 cr

Larsen & Toubro announced that its construction arm has secured a Mega order for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business in India from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHRCL). This is the biggest EPC contract awarded in the country to date and is the first of its kind project with a mandate to construct the 237.1 km stretch MAHSR - C4 package which is part of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project.

The scope for the MAHSR - C4 package includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, and other auxiliary works. The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, also called the MAHSR Bullet Train project, will cover 155.76 kms in the State of Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in the Union Territory of Dadra Et Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in the State of Gujarat with 12 stations along the route. Upon completion, the High-Speed Rail will operate at a speed of 320 Kmph, covering the entire distance in approximately 2 hours with limited stops and in 3 hours with all stops.

Package C4 represents 46.6% of the total length making it longest amongst all the packages, running elevated from Zaroli Village on the Maharashtra - Gujarat border to Vadodara Station through 4 stations at Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch in Gujarat.

