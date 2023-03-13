Hindustan Aeronautics update on operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters

Hindustan Aeronautics in the wake of the ALH Dhruv accident off the Mumbai coast, the Navy halted the operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out.

HAL has already initiated steps for working closely with the customers to ensure that the fleet is fully operational.

