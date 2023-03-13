Hindustan Aeronautics update on operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters

-
ALSO READ
PM inaugurates HAL's new helicopter factory in Karnataka
Bharat Forge, HAL and Saarloha inks MoU for production of aerospace grade steel alloys
Dynamatic Tech gains on signing MoU with HAL
Hindustan Aeronautics bags order for supply of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircrafts for IAF
HAL gains on bagging contract from MoD
-
Hindustan Aeronautics in the wake of the ALH Dhruv accident off the Mumbai coast, the Navy halted the operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out.
HAL has already initiated steps for working closely with the customers to ensure that the fleet is fully operational.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU