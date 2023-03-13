Nazara's two step-down subsidiaries hold cash balance of USD 7.75 mn at Silicon Valley Bank

-
Kiddopia Inc is a 100% subsidiary of Paper Boat Apps (owned 51.5% by Nazara) & Mediawrkz Inc is a 100% subsidiary of Datawrkz Business Solutions (owned 33% by Nazara).
FDIC has stated that it would issue an advance dividend to depositors within the next week with future payments coming as asset sales occurred.
Regardless of the ultimate outcome and its timing, both subsidiaries continue to be well capitalised and are generating positive cash flows along with profitability. Therefore, the company expects no impact on their day-to-day operations, business performance and growth plans due to the SVB event.
Further, Nazara Group (Nazara Technologies and its subsidiaries) continues to maintain healthy reserves of cash and cash equivalents in excess of Rs 600 crore excluding the SVB impacted funds
