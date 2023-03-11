Board of SRU Steel approves bonus issue of 1:2

At meeting held on 10 March 2023

The Board of Directors of SRU Steels at their meeting held on 10 March 2023 has considered and approved the Issuance of fully paid-up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 (one) fully paid share having face value of Re.10/- (Rupee ten only) each for every Two (2) fully paid-up shares having a face value of Re.10/- (Rupee ten only) each held, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.

