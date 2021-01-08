Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 67.65, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.4% in last one year as compared to a 17% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.65, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 14292.35. The Sensex is at 48563, up 0.98%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 45.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3550.45, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)