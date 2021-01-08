United Spirits Ltd soars 2.75%

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 630.8, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.58% in last one year as compared to a 17% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.43% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 630.8, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 14292.35. The Sensex is at 48563, up 0.98%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 8.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34032.35, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 164.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

