Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 45.55, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.26% drop in and a 30.08% drop in the Metal.

gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 45.55, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 10822.1. The Sensex is at 36014.94, up 0.4%. has risen around 0.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2842.2, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.92 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)