Hindustan Copper shines after robust sales in FY19

rose 2.36% to Rs 49.90 at 15:05 IST on BSE after the company's ore production rose 12% to 41.22 lakh tonne in the year ended 31 March 2019 over the year ended 31 March 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 140.89 points or 0.36% to 38,825.61

On the BSE, 1.40 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 50.15 and a low of Rs 49.45 so far during the day.

Hindustan Copper's said that the company's ore production of 41.22 lakh tonnes is the best in the last twenty years (12% higher than that of the last fiscal year). The Metal-inconcentrate (MIC) production of the only vertically integrated of is 32,439 tonnes in 2018-19, which is the best in last sixteen years.

The ore production of the flagship Unit of HCL, Copper Project, has been at an all-time high of 25.42 lakh tonnes during the fiscal year. Total copper sales volume during FY 18-19 has been 38,321 tonnes which is the highest in last nine years. All the figures are on provisional basis.

Hindustan Copper's net profit jumped 82.66% to Rs 34.56 crore on 10.10% rise in net sales to Rs 474.22 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a vertically integrated copper producing company encompassing mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of

