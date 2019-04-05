Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

-
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1230.95, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.36% in last one year as compared to a 12.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.78% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1230.95, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 11633.6. The Sensex is at 38770.97, up 0.22%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.77% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12499.7, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.55 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1235.5, up 1.66% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down 22.36% in last one year as compared to a 12.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.78% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 14.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
