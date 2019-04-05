Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

is quoting at Rs 1230.95, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.36% in last one year as compared to a 12.6% spurt in and a 19.78% spurt in the Financial Services index.

The benchmark is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 11633.6. The Sensex is at 38770.97, up 0.22%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.77% in last one month.

The Financial Services index, of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12499.7, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1235.5, up 1.66% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.65 based on earnings ending December 18.

