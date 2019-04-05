Volumes soar at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

-
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 April 2019.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19437 shares. The stock lost 0.92% to Rs.804.05. Volumes stood at 13908 shares in the last session.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22308 shares. The stock gained 7.33% to Rs.367.00. Volumes stood at 17893 shares in the last session.
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd notched up volume of 48.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.28% to Rs.12.50. Volumes stood at 3.44 lakh shares in the last session.
PC Jeweller Ltd registered volume of 315.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.53% to Rs.87.15. Volumes stood at 45.88 lakh shares in the last session.
J K Cements Ltd clocked volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51485 shares. The stock gained 0.45% to Rs.855.10. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.
