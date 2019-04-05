Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Techindia Nirman Ltd, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd, & Institute Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2019.

Techindia Nirman Ltd, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd, & Institute Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2019.

lost 9.68% to Rs 5.6 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39301 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 9.41% to Rs 5.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1962 shares in the past one month.

crashed 9.14% to Rs 12.53. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 280 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1200 shares in the past one month.

& Institute Ltd dropped 8.35% to Rs 23.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1575 shares in the past one month.

fell 7.51% to Rs 5.54. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3453 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)