Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 73.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.50% to Rs 661.79 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 73.19% to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.50% to Rs 661.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 471.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.661.79471.046.375.9434.9023.5925.3617.6618.9310.93

