Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 73.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.50% to Rs 661.79 croreNet profit of Hindustan Foods rose 73.19% to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.50% to Rs 661.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 471.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales661.79471.04 40 OPM %6.375.94 -PBDT34.9023.59 48 PBT25.3617.66 44 NP18.9310.93 73
