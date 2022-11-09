Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.210.2628.573.850.060.010.0600.040.01

