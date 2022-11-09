JUST IN
Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 30.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.46% to Rs 115.66 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 30.52% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.46% to Rs 115.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales115.6676.87 50 OPM %5.896.47 -PBDT4.833.66 32 PBT3.232.42 33 NP2.782.13 31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:24 IST

