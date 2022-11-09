Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 30.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 50.46% to Rs 115.66 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 30.52% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.46% to Rs 115.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales115.6676.87 50 OPM %5.896.47 -PBDT4.833.66 32 PBT3.232.42 33 NP2.782.13 31
