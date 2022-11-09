Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 30.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.46% to Rs 115.66 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 30.52% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.46% to Rs 115.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.115.6676.875.896.474.833.663.232.422.782.13

