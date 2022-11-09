JUST IN
Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.710.69 3 OPM %-47.89-13.04 -PBDT-0.120.03 PL PBT-0.19-0.03 -533 NP-0.13-0.01 -1200

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:24 IST

