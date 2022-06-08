Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AGI Infra Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, SPS Finquest Ltd and Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2022.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 126.05 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2596 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd crashed 8.60% to Rs 375. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5309 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd tumbled 8.48% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 318 shares in the past one month.

SPS Finquest Ltd corrected 7.14% to Rs 104. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 268 shares in the past one month.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd shed 6.95% to Rs 22.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75542 shares in the past one month.

