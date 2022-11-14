JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthy Investments standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 22.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 22.58% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.331.35 -1 OPM %25.5629.63 -PBDT1.080.89 21 PBT1.010.82 23 NP0.760.62 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU