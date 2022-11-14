Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 22.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 22.58% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.331.3525.5629.631.080.891.010.820.760.62

