Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 22.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 1.33 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 22.58% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.331.35 -1 OPM %25.5629.63 -PBDT1.080.89 21 PBT1.010.82 23 NP0.760.62 23
