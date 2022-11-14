Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 82.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.45% to Rs 14.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 82.21% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.45% to Rs 14.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.4318.145.2713.670.642.370.422.200.291.63

