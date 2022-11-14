Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 82.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 20.45% to Rs 14.43 croreNet profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 82.21% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.45% to Rs 14.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.4318.14 -20 OPM %5.2713.67 -PBDT0.642.37 -73 PBT0.422.20 -81 NP0.291.63 -82
