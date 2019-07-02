Hindustan Oil Exploration Company to acquire Hardy Exploration & Production (India)

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has entered into a conditional agreement with Hardy Oil and Gas PLC ('Hardy'), subject to their shareholders' and other approvals, to acquire the entire share capital of Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc. (HEPI), a company incorporated in the State of Delaware having an Indian Project Office.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)