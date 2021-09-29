Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd stays in winning mode

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 296.6, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.18% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% jump in NIFTY and a 51.48% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 296.6, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 14.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22449.35, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 296.15, up 1.54% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 64.18% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% jump in NIFTY and a 51.48% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)