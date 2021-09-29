Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd stays supported

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.8, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.1% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.48% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.8, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has risen around 20.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22449.35, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 394.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 227.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

