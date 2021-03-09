Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd stays slippery

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 235.45, down 3.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.56% in last one year as compared to a 42.9% rally in NIFTY and a 54.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 235.45, down 3.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 14945.05. The Sensex is at 50434.99, down 0.01%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 4.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19650.35, down 2.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

