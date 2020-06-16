National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 40.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.79% to Rs 17.69 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 40.68% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.82% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 88.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

