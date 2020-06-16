JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 111.59% in the March 2020 quarter

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 40.68% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

G G Automotive Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.98% to Rs 12.70 crore

Net loss of G G Automotive Gears reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.98% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.94% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 56.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.7018.95 -33 56.1054.74 2 OPM %17.3212.72 -15.1916.92 - PBDT1.532.20 -30 6.107.58 -20 PBT0.561.41 -60 2.974.70 -37 NP-0.380.76 PL 1.733.60 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU